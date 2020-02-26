Man charged after leading Edgecombe County deputies on chase

A Tarboro man is charged with felony flee to elude with motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon, among several other charges.

Deputies say on Tuesday Daiquan Alston drove through a license check station on U.S. 64 Alternate near Lake Valley Drive west of Tarboro.

They say the 25-year-old man was driving up to the checkpoint and accelerated through it.

The chase went through one county and the town of Tarboro, ending up in the parking lot of Vidant Edgecombe Hospital.

Deputies say he also threw a gun from the vehicle while driving.

Alston is being held on a $155,000 bond.