Man arrested on meth charges in Kinston

Police responding to a reckless driver call in Kinston say the case turned into a meth bust.

Kinston police officers responded to King Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where they were able to stop a 2001 Saturn they discovered was stolen from South Carolina.

The driver, 34-year old Charles Belk of Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested and charged with trafficking meth, among several other charges.

Inside his vehicle officers say they found more than two ounces of meth, some marijuana, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

Belk is being held in the Lenoir County jail under a $101,000 secured bond.