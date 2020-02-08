Man arrested in two-month cocaine trafficking investigation

The Pitt County Sheriff's Office seized several ounces of drugs and thousands of dollars after a two-month-long investigation into cocaine trafficking, according to Sgt. Lee Darnell, public information officer.

Detectives with the sheriff's office conducted a vehicle stop near Deck Street and Evans Street on Feb. 7. The detectives also executed a search warrant at a home on Breezewood Street.

Over 12 ounces of cocaine, nine ounces of marijuana, a firearm, a vehicle, and over $15,000 were seized. Antray Phillips, 35, of Greenville, faces the following charges:

• 12 felony counts of trafficking cocaine

• 5 felony counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine

• 1 felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver

marijuana

• 1 felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon

• 3 felony counts of maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances

• 3 felony counts of sale/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

Phillips is booked into the Pitt County Detention Center. Secured bond is set at $5,050.

