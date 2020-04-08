Man accused of violating virus restrictions taunts police

A North Carolina man has turned himself in after being accused of violating the state's coronavirus restrictions by leasing non-essential rentals.

Police say 34-year-old Shawn Thomas Johnson surrendered Tuesday. The State reports an account apparently belonging to Johnson taunted police on the arrest warrant posted on Facebook.

They report Johnson commented on the post asking if he can get a reward for telling police about his own whereabouts. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Johnson's real estate license was revoked in 2019 for keeping property money that does not belong to him.

Police say the renters in the property leased by Johnson complied with orders to leave.