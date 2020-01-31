Elizabeth City man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison

A criminal who authorities say has already been convicted 40 times is now spending the next 6.5 years behind bars.

Elizabeth City police charged Tyrese Cofield in a spree of home break-in's back in October of 2018. Police say he broke into at least 13 homes and seven cars. They say they found stolen ID's, bank cards and a handgun in his bedroom.

Authorities say he had already been convicted 40 times for various crimes, so he wasn't allowed to have a gun.

He's now been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced to 6.5 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

A man accused of breaking into several homes here in the east is in custody.

Elizabeth City police arrested Tyrese Cofield, 35, on Thursday. He's charged with 3 counts of breaking and entering and 9 counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

Police say he's tied to a string of home break-in's that happened recently in the city.

He's currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail under no bond.

Police say additional charges may be filed in this case.