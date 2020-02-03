Malware forces Duplin County government to take computers offline

A malware problem is causing an Eastern Carolina county to take its computer system offline.

Duplin County government says the county's IT infrastructure being taken down means some services to the public may be limited, "but emergency and essential operations will continue as usual."

The county says they are working to get back online as soon as possible.

Duplin County says so far the county has not received a ransom demand connected to the malware. Last year, both the city of Greenville and the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority were victims of ransomware, causing their systems to be down for weeks.

