Malware attack recovery nearly complete in Duplin County

Duplin County government officials say the county is nearly recovered from a malware attack they experienced about a month ago.

The Duplin County Manager, Davis Brinson, says they’re almost back to 100 percent with county government computers, after malware forced them offline about four weeks ago. However, the effects of this attack will likely be apparent for months to county staff because their computers were completely wiped, and the county started over with a new server and network.

Duplin County’s planning office printed paper copies of some records dating back decades before starting from scratch on a brand new system in recent days.

Brinson says, “It was determined that it was Ryuk malware that infiltrated our system, got into our system, through someone clicking on a malicious email.”

Several Duplin County departments were hit, forcing many staff to use old school methods, including their finance department that used a typewriter for checks.

Officials say they’ve rebuilt stronger, keeping different departments on different networks.

Duplin County has 500 employees, and they say no data was changed or lost.

The financial cost of their malware attack recovery was under $100,000, and insurance will cover nearly all of it, but they expect to pay about $5,000 or less.

