Make-A-Wish of ENC postpones 80+ wishes, still holds to mission

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Eastern North Carolina has put more than 80 wishes on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean the mission is forgotten.

Jackie Jordan Welker with Make-A-Wish of Eastern N.C. says the chapter, which serves 49 counties, was aiming to grant about 210 wishes this year.

"This pandemic has caused us to have to postpone all wishes that involve travel. That's about 75% of the wishes that we do grant," Welker said.

Welker says they're making sure each child still gets what they originally wished for, even if the date is different.

While it's been a challenging time, Welker says they've found unique and creative ways to still bring hope to wish kids and families.

"We've been doing parades and video conferencing. We've been able to share inspiration with them through social media. A Messages of Hope campaign launched about a month ago nationwide and we have seen some incredible support through that campaign and platform," said Welker.

She says three of their four key fundraisers were scheduled for spring and early summer, so they've had to be postpone or alter them.

The Trail Blaze Challenge, which is an endurance hike, was scheduled to kick off today, but it's been postponed to the fall. The annual Wish Ball Gala is now an online event, but Welker is hopeful that will allow more people to experience it.

Welker says social isolation is something many wish families deal with outside of the pandemic because of health reasons.

"They have to be hyper vigilant with a compromised immune system," she explained.

She says it's important to remind families and kids that they are still supported and cared for.

"People can support Make-A-Wish by continuing to show love and hope for the mission of Make-A-Wish. That's what wishes do, they provide hope and they give people something to look forward to," said Welker.

You can give back by visiting EastNC.wish.org ​to find COVID-19 updates and communicate with wish families, make a donation or join the Messages of Hope campaign by posting a photo on social media with the #WishesAreWaiting to offer hope during the pandemic.

