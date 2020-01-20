MLK DAY: Groups march, rally for social & economic justice

Several groups followed in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning, marching to the Pitt County Courthouse to rally for social and economic justice.

After marching from Thomas Foreman Park, down 5th Street to the courthouse, speakers at the rally talked about police accountability, affordable housing, criminal justice reform and other pertinent issues that affect the working class and people of color.

One woman, Teresa Pritchard, said she was there for her son, Cedric Pritchard, who was shot and killed by a Washington police officer during a traffic stop in October 2018.

An SBI investigation and the district attorney cleared the officer of wrongdoing, but Pritchard and others have long disagreed with their findings. "That's my baby boy and I mean, I would do anything if I have to...that's my love, my heart. And I want justice," said Pritchard.

She rallied alongside the Coalition Against Racism, The Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the NAACP.

Don Cavellini, co-chair of the Coalition Against Racism in Pitt County, said if Dr. King were alive today, he'd be standing right there with them.

"He would be demanding. He would be marching with us. He would be building a movement that would have affordable housing as a demand, the end to mass incarceration, an end to racial profiling. These things happen now, in 2020," Cavellini said.

