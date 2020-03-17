MCIEAST implements Health Protection Condition Bravo

Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) has implemented Health Protection Condition Bravo (HPCON-B) across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families. HPCON-B means there are confirmed cases of a disease such as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At this time there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and there is no community spread of the disease in this area.

MCIEAST military and medical leaders are taking the necessary precautions to prevent a potential outbreak. MCIEAST personnel, along with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL), are working diligently to review best practices, hone plans, and remain prepared should there be a need to increase to the next level of HPCON.

Personnel who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a cough, fever, and shortness of breath or have been exposed to the virus should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance. In HPCON-B, personnel is advised to practice social distancing, avoid crowded areas, and stay home as much as possible. Routinely clean surfaces, cough into your elbow, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer and wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.

All updates involving MCIEAST and NMCCL will be posted here:

www.lejeune.marines.mil/COVID-19

www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/News/Pages/COVID-19.aspx

Facebook - @camp.lejune or @NMCCLejeune

Twitter - @camp_lejeune or @NMCCLejeune