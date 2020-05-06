MAYOR OUTLAW: Bi-partisan effort needed to get through coronavirus pandemic

With the state moving into the first phase towards opening the economy again, that includes getting businesses up and running in smaller cities.

New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw mentioned on WITN News at Sunrise that he feels there needs to be more of a bi-partisan effort in order to get us through the coronavirus crisis. In fact, he says he included that in a letter he sent to Governor Roy Cooper. He says that does not speak for the Board of Alderman.

"See a lot of that going on in the State of North Carolina right now with our counties that there's somewhat of a divide and it seems to be polarized sometimes along political lines and we don't need that right now," Outlaw said.

He went on to say the city is still recovering from Hurricane Florence. At times like this, he says he is noticing people and families coming together.

"I think this is making families grow closer together," Outlaw said. "I have really dear friends that all we can do is text and Facebook. Can't get together, so, it's going to be a different world. It's really going to be a different culture in America."