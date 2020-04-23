MAYOR: Kinston could implement curfew amid coronavirus outbreak

There haven't been many municipalities or counties that have implemented curfews during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy says it isn't being ruled out, but a final decision has not been made yet.

On the topic of re-opening businesses, it is a divisive issue. Some people feel it has to be done in order to save and boost the economy, but others, including healthcare professionals, feel it is not time yet.

"We should hold tight for a little while longer," Hardy said. "Begin to ease into opening anything, we need to take a look at those strong precautionary measures as well."

Hardy says he's concerned about the testing situation. He would like to see more testing and data to determine when it might be more appropriate to open things back up.

Another concern is how many people are going to stores for either essential reasons, or even non-essential reasons. Earlier this month, we mentioned concerns among some people in Greenville about traffic at hardware stores. Hardy says that's the case in Kinston with Walmart.

Hardy suggests one person going for a family and says the entire family does not necessarily need to go. On the topic of shopping and the potential for a curfew, Hardy says that would not get in the way of going to essential businesses.

"If I have to go there, then I will," Hardy said. "It will be outside of the business hours of the essential businesses that are open like Walmart and pharmacies and things of that nature. If I were to implement one, it won't affect you in that area whatsoever. You'd be able to go to the stores like you're doing now, pharmacy, etc."

Hardy says it could be a few days before we know more about any curfew.