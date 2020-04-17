MAYOR CONNELLY: It's time to think about how to re-open the economy

With all of the talks on the federal level about re-opening the country, the same conversation happens here at home.

It is talked about plenty on the state level, but we are not hearing much on the local level.

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly says it will more so be up to the discretion of Governor Roy Cooper. Connelly says it might be time to start talking about how to go about re-opening for when that is appropriate.

"For the most part, we've been able to see that the curve, it sounds like the curve has been flattened, which is a positive thing," Connelly said. "I do think that we have an opportunity now to have that discussion on how we do open up our economy."

There are so many questions as to how, when, and where? What types of businesses get to open first? Do you do it all at once, or bit by bit?

"We do need to make sure we're very smart about it," he said. "It needs to be a layered approach where we're able to put up certain sections of the economy and be able to watch it and make sure we're not doing something that will reverse all the work that is being done to be able to flatten the curve. I think that's the most important thing."

Connelly added that barbers have approached him with suggestions on how to re-open while still following social distancing orders and guidelines. He also says he has heard ideas about restaurants re-opening and only allowing a certain percentage in at a given time.

It is important to remember that nothing has been implemented or put in place. Social distancing guidelines and various closures remain in effect.