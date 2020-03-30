MAIL CALL: Mom & son busted after drugs delivered to Onslow Co. home

A mother and her son are both in the same jail after getting a package of drugs through the mail, according to Onslow County deputies.

On Wednesday, the post office in Jacksonville got a suspicious package.

After the package received a 'hit' for narcotics from a K-9, the post office delivered the package to Anthony's Molina Jr.'s home on Enouch Lane with law enforcement watching.

The package was accepted by Georgina Soto, who is Molina's mother. After getting a search warrant for the package, inside they found trafficking amounts of hydrocodone, as well as oxycodone, marijuana, alprazolam, and clonazepam.

Soto was charged with felony trafficking Schedule II controlled substance; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance; felony conspiracy; felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substance; misdemeanor possession of marijuana-less than ½ ounce; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed on a $27,000 secured bond.

Molina was charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana; two counts felony maintaining a dwelling; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substance; and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $17,500.

