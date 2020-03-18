Lunch delivered to some students from Pitt County Schools

Teachers, school administrators and more from schools within the Pitt County School System delivered breakfast and lunch on school buses, along with homework packets, to their students Wednesday morning.

The effort was put in place after students were told to stay home and isolate to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pitt County School buses dropped off more than 10,000 meals across the county to high-need areas, helping out more than they know.

"I'm one of the moms who actually got laid off until this is over with. So it's kind of helping us...so thanks for that," said one mom, Taryn Stargen.

Stargen's daughter, Unique, was grateful for the drop-off. "Thank you teachers and bus drivers and all principals for coming to bring us food," she said.​

Teachers and counselors said they were happy to help. "Their basic needs have to be met, no matter what's going on and this gave us the opportunity to make sure that was happening," said Lakeisha Barnes, the counselor for Ayden Elementary School.

They plan to continue delivering meals to the students for the two-week period that the students are off. Overall, 37 buses from Pitt County Schools delivered numerous meals throughout the county.