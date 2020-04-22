Lt. Governor Dan Forest says it's time to open the state back up

With southern states starting to slowly open back up, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, along with public health officials, say it's still too soon.

But Lt. Governor Dan Forest, Cooper's opponent in the fall election, thinks otherwise.

Forest and his wife cancelled all their events and stopped all fundraising for his campaign.

They used their campaign funds, to donate money to food banks and soup kitchens in need.

Forest said a lot of people are suffering because of the pandemic.

He says now is the time to open the state back up so people can move on with their lives.

“Life goes on for people while you’re fighting anything whether it’s a natural disaster or we have tornadoes and hurricanes that come through here almost yearly it seems like. People’s lives need to get back up and running as fast as possible,” Forest said.

Forest said Governor Cooper has yet to release his plan to open the state back up.

"For the last three weeks we’ve just been asking for information. Somehow through this pandemic it seems like when people ask questions, and ask for information somehow everybody just wants you to shut up. You can’t ask for more information, you can't ask for more data. More data is good” The governor and his team are not doing the people of NC a favor by not providing that information,” Forest said.

And places like Hope Ministries Soup Kitchen in Morehead City, where Forest visited Wednesday, are ready to get back up and running too.

“We are looking forward to getting back to regular business again. Our big thrift store which is a major stream of funding for us has been closed so we are ready to get it up and running again,” said Gene McLendon, Executive Director at Hope Ministries.

Forest gave a check to the soup kitchen, spreading hope in the community during the pandemic.

And even though the soup kitchen is greatly appreciative of the check, they still agree with Forest that the community needs to start opening back up so they can help the homeless, poverty stricken and those with substance abuse problems.

"We know that other states are starting to do this and they have plans and all the other southern governors have plans for how to open their state and when to open their state and we don’t have one yet and we need one,” Forest said.

Forest said that it's time for Governor Cooper to have a sense of urgency about reopening the economy.

He said the state can do two things at once, and that's protect lives and protect livelihoods.

Forest and his wife have already donated around 200,000 total across the state to food pantries and soup kitchens and said they won't stop donating until the pandemic is over.