Lost dog rescued from mud in Pitt County

A lost dog is still looking for its owner after being rescued from the mud.

Greenville Police Animal Protective Services says they received a report about a dog trapped in the mud up to its chest at a retention pond at the end of Orlando Way.

They say Officer White jumped into action to free the dog from the mud. The dog was reportedly suffering from hypothermia and taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

Officers say the dog is a great pyrenees mix with a black collar, no chip or tags. If you have information, call 252-329-4387.

