Looking to apply for unemployment in North Carolina? Details here on next steps

Need help getting to the North Carolina's government page to file an unemployment claim? We've got you covered.

Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that knocks down several barriers to getting unemployment assistance because of COVID-19.

The order does 5 things according to Cooper: 1. Removes the one week waiting period to apply for unemployment for those who have lost jobs. 2. Requirement that people must look for another job. 3. Allows employees who lose their job or in certain instances have hours reduced to apply for unemployment benefits. 4. Permits applicants to apply for benefits remotely by phone or online. 5. Directs employers will not be held responsible for benefits paid as a direct result of COVID-19 claims.

To read about next steps for applying click here to be taken to the NC Department of Commerce Employment Security page.