Look at Those Lights: Two choices for Wednesday, 12/18

WITN’s “Look at Those Lights” continues today and it’s going to be a tough decision between two houses that have been putting up light displays every year!

Choice One is located on Flagstaff Court in Pitt County in the Eastern Pines area. The Hood family says it takes them about two weeks to put up all of their lights and decorations, something they've been doing for the last 10 years. On the radio, you can tune in to 87.9 to hear the music that goes along with the light display. They also have a nativity seen along with fun characters like snowmen, reindeer and of course Santa.

Now to Edgecombe County for Choice Two which is located on Country Club Road in Tarboro. The Wall family decorates their home each year with lights and beloved characters and enjoy seeing how excited children get to see the display. Their yard, walkway an driveway are lined with lights and candy canes, there's a nativity scene, projections, like the moon, on the house and you just can't miss the giant Santa, snowman and snoopy inflatables.

You have until 7 p.m. to vote for today’s displays and you can do that by finding our poll on our homepage.

Today's winner will be announced tonight on WITN News at 11 before the grand prize winner is announced on Christmas Eve.