Look at Those Lights: Two choices for Tuesday, 12/17

We have two houses in Jacksonville that are decked out for the holidays!

The first choice is on Blue Creek Road in Jacksonville. The house is lined with color-changing, blinking lights. There are three twinkling archways in the front yard and the abominable snowman driving a sled. The sidewalk up to the front door is lined with candy canes and bright white lights on the hedge bushes.

The second house is on Gattis Road in Jacksonville. The display is synced to holiday music, including light-up Christmas trees and peppermint candies the line the walkway up to the home. Rudolph is showing off his red nose and a big blow up teddy bear opens and closes his arms.

Congratulations to Choice 2 on Gattis Road who are the winners for Tuesday! They advance to the semi-final round!

