Look at Those Lights: Two choices for Friday, 12/20

WITN’s “Look at Those Lights” continues today and it’s going to be a tough decision between two houses that have been putting up light displays every year!

Choice One is located on Dane Court in Havelock. The home is decked out in holiday cheer...now just five days before Christmas! Carolers sing in the front yard with frosty the snowman, while candy canes dance in the lawn. the display also includes polar bears, reindeer-- and no Christmas scene is complete without presents under the tree. Homeowner Kenneth Round says he goes full 'Clark Griswold' every year and even dresses up as jolly St. Nick and visits with neighborhood kids on the front porch ahead of Christmas.

Choice #2 is also from Havelock and can be found on Chadwick Avenue. Jingle bells deck the halls as Santa Claus waves to picture-takers passing by. The furry display also sees bears and dogs welcoming all those who visit. With more than a dozen action pieces, Craven County homeowners Connie & Brad Turner also pair music with the countless flashing bulbs. Christmas classics like Frosty and the Nutcracker grace the front lawn while the tongue of Flick...sticks to a flagpole!

You have until 7 p.m. to vote for today’s displays and you can do that by finding our poll on our homepage.

Today's winner will be announced tonight on WITN News at 11 before the grand prize winner is announced on Christmas Eve.

