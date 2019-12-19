Look at Those Lights, Thursday 12/19

WITN’s “Look at Those Lights” continues today and it’s going to be a tough decision between two houses that have been putting up lights of all colors!

Choice One is located on Briarwood Lane in New Bern. The yard is covered in merry and bright lights of all colors. There's an angel twinkling over the yard, a nativity scene, penguins, and reindeer. Dan Maxhimer is the architect of all of this. He says he has been putting up these lights for the last eight years or so. He says he enjoys how peaceful the lights are and loves seeing other people's faces light up when they see it.

The second choice is on Azalea Plantation Boulevard in Maysville. All of the lights on the house and in the yard are programmed to flash in sync to music for a 15 minute show. Those who visit can tune their radios to 99.1 and hear the show while they see it. Ben Horak says he does the display every year and sometimes start on it as early as Halloween. He says his kids love it and people from all over to watch the display from the street this time of year.

You have until 7 p.m. to vote for today’s displays and you can do that by finding our poll on our homepage.

Today's winner will be announced tonight on WITN News at 11 before the grand prize winner is announced on Christmas Eve.