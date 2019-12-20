Look at Those Lights, 12/20

We have some new entries to show you for our Look at Those Lights contest!

The first choice is on Dane Court in Havelock. The home is decked out in holiday cheer with just five days before Christmas. Carolers sing in the front yard with Frosty the Snowman, while candy canes dance in the lawn.

The second choice is also from Havelock and can be found on Chadwick Avenue. Jingle bells deck the halls as Santa Claus waves to picture-takers passing by.

You have until 7 p.m. to vote for today’s displays and you can do that by finding our poll on our homepage.

Today's winner will be announced tonight on WITN News at 11 before the grand prize winner is announced on Christmas Eve.