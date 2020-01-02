Longtime county election director retires

An Eastern Carolina county is searching for a new leader to oversee it's elections as it's director steps down.

Lenoir County Board of Elections Director Dana King retired Tuesday after serving 23 years in the role. King plans to spend more time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Elections board members are searching for her successor and King says she thinks they'll be well-prepared to take over the role, even with a presidential election on the horizon.

"The two, three that have been interviewed, all three of them are familiar with elections. They know how important all elections are, mainly presidential elections and they know it's gonna be a very busy time," said King.

Board chair Courtney Patterson says they are narrowing down candidates and hope to announce the new Board of Elections director early next week.

