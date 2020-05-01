Police help direct traffic as long lines greet bank customers today

If part of your first of the month routine is to visit the bank, you weren't alone today.

There were lines of cars at many Eastern Carolina financial institutions Friday, so much that Greenville police had to help out with directing traffic at some of them.

With many banks not having lobbies open due to COVID-19, the drive-throughs are the only option.

Many people still go to the bank to cash checks, deposit them, or to pay bills on the first of every month. Plus, a lot of people are getting their I.R.S. stimulus checks. Add all of those factors together and you can end up with a long wait.

At one Wells Fargo in Greenville, there were 30 vehicles lined up at the drive-through. Some customers at other banks say they waited in line for two hours this morning.

While banks offer deposits via phone apps, some people still like the personal interaction at the bank, despite the delay.

