Loggerhead laying eggs killed in Frisco

Federal authorities are asking for help after a nesting loggerhead sea turtle was apparently run over and killed at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore this morning.

National seashore staff found the dead turtle around 5:30 a.m. about a tenth of a mile south of Ramp 49 in Frisco. They believe the turtle was killed by a vehicle.

The feds say early this morning, the female came onto the beach to lay her nest in the sand. She had begun to lay eggs when a vehicle ran over her. They believe the collision happened at least an hour or more before 5:30 a.m.

Intact eggs discovered near the dead loggerhead are thought to the viable, according to a news release.

"At this time of year, ocean-facing off road vehicle ramps are closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for an important reason – to protect nesting sea turtles. It is very unfortunate that a vehicle appears to have disregarded the Seashore's regulations which has resulted in this turtle death," Superintendent David Hallac said.

Anyone who has information on a vehicle driving on beach Ramps 49 or 48 in Frisco between 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. should call the National Park Service's Investigative Branch at 888-653-0009.

