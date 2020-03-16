Local weddings impacted because of coronavirus

With the number of people recommended for gatherings drastically changing, the threat of COVID-19 is now having a major impact on couples planning to be married during the spring wedding season.

While many brides with upcoming weddings already have their gowns picked out, one wedding dress store owner feels for the brides-to be now scrambling to determine when, and where they will be able to walk down the aisle.

"It is absolutely tearing my heart right out because these girls have planned, some of them for a year or more, certainly months," says Nell Todd, the owner of Thornbury Bride in downtown New Bern.

Todd says she's already received calls from a number of brides who purchased dresses from her store now facing difficult decisions about whether to cut their guest list, or postpone the ceremony altogether.

"To get these frantic kind of calls of what am I gonna do? What are my options? What have you heard? It's really hard and it's heartbreaking," Todd added.

With venues, catering companies, and guests, one wedding planner says navigating the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic is a tricky task.

"This is our livelihood, it's their livelihood. Our only experience to something like this is a hurricane which we can follow on a map, and forecast when it's over and timeline for things," explains Geneva Kolb, the owner of Party Perfections Wedding & Events.

For Kolb, who books more than a year in advance, simply moving those approaching wedding dates isn't a quick fix.

"We don't really know how far in the future we need to push, so it's a lot of chaos," Kolb says.

One venue owner already says they will do whatever the can, at no added cost to the families.

"They can postpone if they need to, or make any changes they need to make to their wedding plans, I'm going to help them," John Williams says, the owner of The Wedding Barn in Bridgeton.

And whether couples were already scheduled to be married at his venue or not, Williams says he just wants to help those, any way possible, who are now panicking.

"The people we're working will always help them with their wedding or event in any way we can."