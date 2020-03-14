Local utility company to provide financial relief for members

The Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative has announced they will provide financial relief to their members during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Unlike larger, investor owned utilities with millions of customers, we are local and owned by the members we serve. As such, we can respond to issues with a more individualized approach and work with members on a case-by-case basis. For that reason...we are not implementing a blanket policy for disconnecting service for nonpayment at this time but will work with our members individually to provide financial relief during this trying time," says Communications Director Lisa Galizia.

In a press release, CCEC also says they will begin restricting walk-in traffic starting Monday.

As a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19, walk-in traffic at their offices in Newport and Havelock will be restricted, however they will remain available at the drive-thru windows.

They also recommend their members to use remote options for bill payment and service requests.

Operations will continue as normal otherwise.

