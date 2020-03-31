Local utility company implements non-disconnect policy weeks before Governor's order

Governor Roy Cooper announced another way to help families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cooper signed an order prohibiting utility companies from disconnecting service for people who are unable to pay their bills during the pandemic.

This applies to electric, gas, water and wastewater services for the next 60 days.

Greenville Utilities took proactive measures two weeks ago to suspend all disconnects and now other companies will do so under the Governor's order.

“Greenville utilities noticed when people started shutting down businesses and staying at home, that it was going to be a problem for our customers,” said Steve Hawley, Communications Manager and PIO for Greenville Utilities.

Once the economy restarts, Greenville Utilities will add payment plans for customers. Hawley also said they won't send people a large bill, expecting them to pay it all at once.

“We will be doing the same thing with our customers who contact us to work with us on an individual basis and we will help them based on their needs,” said Hawley.

Greenville Utilities will continue the bill extension policy as long as they need to while working with community members, their customers.

The order Governor Cooper signed also encourages banks to eliminate overdraft fees, late fees, and any other penalties during the pandemic.

Companies that provide phone, cable, and internet services are also encouraged to follow the same policy by suspending disconnections.