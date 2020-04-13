Local small businesses ask for continued community support

Some businesses have been closed for awhile now, while others have had to limit their services due to the coronavirus, and many small businesses are struggling.

The streets of downtown New Bern are empty as many businesses were forced to close or drastically alter how they operate due to Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order to close all non-essential businesses to help flatten the curve.

But weeks without steady customers is taking its toll and small businesses say they need the continued support of the community in order to make it through this pandemic.

Many businesses have turned to social media and curbside or delivery orders to try and keep their doors open.