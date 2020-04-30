Local sleep centers office advice dealing with COVID-19 related sleep disruptions

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown off schedules all over the world for workers and students who are not used to spending so much time at home during the day. For many, that means their sleep habits are affected, sometimes doing a complete ‘180.’

Some of the most affected people include college students, partially because they're studying at home.

“Now that all I have to do is pretty much homework, me and my roommates stay up until 4 a.m. and just sleep until about 4 p.m., and do that pretty much every day,” said ECU student Derek Alcorn.

Many students have also been laid off, furloughed, or did not work when the pandemic hit.

“I got furloughed, so I don't have to go into work anymore, which means basically I can sit at home and play video games now,” said Alcorn.

Ryan Spruill is the clinical coordinator of the polysomnography sleep research program at Pitt Community College. He said it's natural that sleep patterns have been disrupted, but there are a few things we can do to help.

“Since we have a week or so, go ahead and hit that snooze button once or twice,” said Spruill, “but go ahead and get up when that alarm goes off, eat lunch at the same time that we would, and try to stay on track so our body doesn't get off of it.”

Spruill said people are also battling fatigue early in the day from a pro-sleep environment.

“We may find ourselves getting tired earlier in the day and we may make that choice to go ahead and take a nap and that can now affect us where we won't be able to go to sleep at our normal sleep time that night,” Spruill said.

He says the balance of light in our homes is key to keeping our circadian rhythm in check. He added we should also get back to a routine as soon as possible.

“The more we start getting back into that pattern now, the easier it's going to be to transition back as it comes.”