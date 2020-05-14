Local sheriffs say allowing church services is about upholding the Constitution

Under state COVID-19 guidelines, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has mandated that church services inside a building can have no more than 10 people in attendance. During outside worship services, people must abide by social distancing rules. ​

One sheriff in the east disagrees with the mandate and said it’s the people's constitutional right to gather and worship. ​

​

Under phase one of the governor’s mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic, a person can go to church with 10 or fewer people. For churchgoers in Craven County, 10 people or less isn’t enough and Sheriff Chip Hughs said people are pushing for services where more than 10 people can attend. Hughs, and other sheriffs who disagree with the mandate, are refusing to enforce it. ​

​

They say, for many people in Eastern Carolina, Sunday is the day of the week devoted to the church. ​

​

J Paul Cotton with Trinity Freewill Baptist Church said, "Because people miss church, I mean Sundays are for church, Tuesday nights for me is for bible study, ​and for people like me who really serve the Lord as well as I do, and my family, we most defiantly miss it."​

​

The sheriff’s association sent a resolution to the governor last week for those constituents, asking to worship inside with more than 10 people, in attendance.

Sheriff Hughs said, "Asking that he treats churches just like he's treating the big box stores that are allowed to open and let​ a large number of people in."​

​

Hughs said for worship services that do have more than 10 people, the sheriff’s office will not take action unless ​its extreme. ​ “But as far as enforcement action unless it’s just something that is outrageous and terrible, I will not be taking​ any enforcement action against churches."​

​

Explaining as sheriff he took an oath to uphold the constitution and that the governor's mandate, in this case,​ has gone too far. ​

​

​WITN reached out to Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, who both have no comment on the issue at this time.