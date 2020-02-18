Local scout responds to Boy Scouts filing bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America, or BSA, has filed chapter 11 bankruptcy after facing mounting legal costs from defending itself against lawsuits alleging sexual abuse of boys, according to a spokesman from the organization.

BSA is the largest scouting organization with over two million participants and 800,000 adult volunteers, according to their website.

The news has sparked reaction from local scouts, including Eagle Scout Nikolas Divilio.

"I did scouting for 12-years. And it was my entire life," said Divilio

A spokesman from BSA said the objective of the bankruptcy is to, "Equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come."

Divilio said, "I was a little sad, at first, until I watched the video that scouting put out."

Local troops say this won't affect scouts in the east. The Greenville Troop 826 said, "Scouting is important to so many youth and families. We continue to support Scouting and its programs now and into the future." And the Boy Scouts of America in Kinston assures that the organizations in the Eastern Council will continue as normal.

Divilio said, "The local districts are their own separate entity. So, scouting will survive here in Eastern North Carolina. It's gonna hurt on a national level, but at least the work that we do here will continue on."

Divilio said his years in the Boy Scouts have been positive, and the troops he's associated with have been doing charitable acts that will forever be great memories for him.

ECU finance associate professor Jaclyn Beierlein says bankruptcy will give the organization a chance to reorganize and reassess finances. She says the impact may affect the organization's reputation.

Beierlein said, "A reputation is something that is built over time. It can be destroyed overnight, but it can be rebuilt."

Beierlein says transparency is the best way to move forward.

"It's just being as transparent as possible with how you're using the money," said Beierlein.

The BSA says the intention is to use the process to create a victims compensation trust. Divilio hopes the news won't discourage boys from joining.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people are gonna be turned off from scouting on this because of the bad press. And, I mean, it's reasonable to be worried for your children. And that's gonna hurt scouting as a whole, but I think a lot of good is still gonna come from it. And I'm really glad the victims are gonna be helped through this," Divilio said.

Divilio plans to work for the organization after graduating from college.

"I would just encourage a lot of people to look into their local troops and try and help out and, like, bring something positive so that we can help, you know, no one else go through the same problem moving forward," Divilo said.

The BSA also said that only the national organization filed bankruptcy, and local councils that provide programming and other services are financially independent.