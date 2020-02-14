Local retailers feeling the love on Valentine's Day

Between flowers, chocolates and cards, local retailers are feeling the love on this Valentine's Day.

Rachel Deere of Tildy Floral Designs in New Bern says, "It's awesome. It's like joy in a vase."

Jenna Gifford of Jan's Hallmark Store in New Bern says, "Today is the one day you get to tell your loved one a little extra how much you love them and show them how much you appreciate them."

Valentine's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for flower shops and Hallmark stores.

The National Retail Federation is predicting spending for the day of love will reach an all time high of $27.4 billion with the average person spending just over $196.00.

Deere says, "Today is crazy busy, we've been getting calls literally since 7:30 this morning."

Gifford says, "This is our bread and butter holiday especially at Hallmark so we're selling cards, we're selling fresh chocolates, Pandora is definitely one of the number one sellers the week of Valentine's Day, all the ladies love the jewels."

The National Retail Federation says spending for Valentine's Day this year is expected to be 32% higher than last year.