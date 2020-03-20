Local restaurants remind people they're open for takeout & delivery

Local restaurant owners want to remind everyone that they are still open for takeout and delivery and still need your support.

Businesses like Villa Verde in Greenville are taking orders over the phone. People are also stopping in to place an order and you can also order through an app.

Co-owner Jay Bastardo tells us restaurants in Greenville are working together to help each other out in this time of need and come up with ideas to keep customers ordering food.

Bastardo says "It’s like reinventing the wheel. It’s like opening a brand new establishment. Luckily we had some things in place like an app that has made it easier. We are doing deliveries, we are doing curbside and pickups."

Many restaurants also say if you place a to-go order, you can just pull up and someone will bring out your food to your vehicle.

