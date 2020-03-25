Local restaurants grateful for continued support

It has been a very difficult week for restaurants, but there's also been a huge show of support with people trying to help keep them going.

We found one example of that in Jacksonville at the Kettle Diner.

The diner closed its dining room following state orders.

Managers also cut the hours that the restaurant is open during the day.

Employees say their regular customers are still coming in, even with takeout being the only option.

They're also seeing new customers coming to grab something and go.

Many people say they’re trying to keep some normalcy during difficult times.

