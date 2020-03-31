Local restaurants continue to adjust to no dine-in service

It's been two weeks since restaurants across the state switched to takeout and delivery service only.

Some businesses are finding ways to survive the switch.

Sam Jones Barbecue in Winterville is keeping its dining room closed. Workers are sanitizing counters and other surfaces every 15 minutes.

Owner Sam Jones is now helping customers with curbside service. He says, "When first we were made aware of the no dine-in policy going into effect it was scary. The community has really responded to that."

Jones says his curbside service is so popular he plans to keep it after the pandemic ends.