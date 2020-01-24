Local group heads to Washington D.C. for March for Life rally

A group of people from the east are headed to Washington, D.C. Friday to take part in this year's March for Life rally.

About 43 people from St. Peter Catholic Church and St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother in Greenville and Mother of Mercy in Washington are headed to our nation's capital.

They're planning to protest the Supreme Court's ruling to legalize abortion in 1973. This year's theme is "Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman." The theme refers to the women's suffrage movement and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

It's the largest pro-life event in the world, with more than 100,000 people expected to be there.