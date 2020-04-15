Local reaction to President Trump halting WHO funding

Mixed reaction in ENC after President Trump announced Tuesday he would halt funding to the World Health Organization (WHO).

This will be a large-scale loss for the WHO, a global agency responsible for public health, as the United States is their biggest donor. NBC News said the U.S. normally pays around $500 million, which is 15% of their budget.

Trump halted the funding after saying the organization covered up its mistakes after its initial response to the coronavirus in China.

Supporters of Trump's decision, like Hanna Kassab, a political science teaching assistant professor at ECU, say it is justified. "[The WHO] was very slow to act, and it's more interested in protecting China than protecting human health," he said.

However, the decision has also been met with widespread criticism from many who say this funding should not be halted in the middle of a global pandemic. "In public health, we are an evidence-based practice," said Dr. Kimberly Hardy, the director of nursing for Pitt County's Health Department. "Everything we do is evidence-based and certainly that organization produces quite a bit of data and information that scientists and public health epidemiologists can use. So ultimately....I think it will have an impact."

The WHO has said they will work with their partners to make sure financial gaps are filled to continue fighting this virus.

The president said the funding will be halted until after there is a review of the WHO and its response to the virus.