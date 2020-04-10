Local plant nursery goes to curbside pickup

One local plant nursery has turned to curbside pickup to help sell plants during the busy gardening season.

Plant and See Nursery in Winterville made the decision to close its doors after seeing crowds at the shop that exceeded social distancing guidelines.

But the nursery has about two acres worth of plants that need to be moved before growing season is over, so this week they started taking online orders.

The result was more than 700 orders in the first few days. They've paused the online marketplace while they fill those, but say they'll be back up soon with plenty more plants.

Customers place their orders and pay online, and get notified when their plants are ready to be picked up, all without the close contact with others.

