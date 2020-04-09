Local pest control says its business as usual

While many doors are closed until the COVID-19 stay-at-home order is lifted, one essential industry is still operating at full capacity - pest control.

For one local exterminator, things are still pretty much business as usual.

Clegg's Pest Control is assuring clients that services will continue throughout the pandemic.

Employees use personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves when on-site and communicating with customers.

Clegg's says they haven't experienced a downturn in business, especially with the springtime being a busy season for pest control.

Clegg’s Entomologist Technical Director Trey Hinton says the company is doing more external services, not only because it allows them to more effectively practice social distancing, but also because it helps fix many pest issues before they begin.

“If you treat on the inside of the house, well, they're not going to get into the pesticide,” Hinton said. “If you treat the outside, knock down the cobwebs, knockdown spiderwebs to help control the spiders and then treat the exterior foundation, you should stop them before they get in.”

Hinton says it's especially important to keep pest control services active for sites with bedbugs, German roaches, and other pests that can pose health threats.

“We’re keeping that social distance so that we can keep their pest problems under control or get rid of them,” said Hinton. “We don't want to wait three or four months until things settle down. The problems could be out of hand by then," said Hinton.