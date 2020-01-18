Local pastor helps keep the mission of Martin Luther King alive

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed January 20th, and Winterville Pastor, Jay Cotton, is doing his part to help keep the mission of Dr. King alive.

For eight years Cotton has been the pastor at Corey's Chapel in Winterville, which was founded in 1866.

And while at one time it had a different name, the mission as remained the same.

"It holds a lot of history probably back in the days where you might can say there was a little bit of slavery going on and the pillers of this church have build it up to be a great church," Cotton explained.

Cotton says you can now go into a church and see all walks of life thanks to MLK.

"When you look at churches now you can go into a church and see all walks of life every ethnicity everything that you can think of so Martin Luther King has done alot for the communities for the area for the nation."

The words of Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech encourage him to serve others and be selfless just as King did.

​

"He let people know that you can still dream and as I said earlier I still dream cause we never know what's going to happen

and look were in 2020 who would ever thought that we would be in 2020 a new decade and seeing how life is changing and how

everyone is trying to come together to make everything whole, one nation under God you know how it goes," Cotton said.