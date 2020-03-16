Local party stores still busy despite coronavirus

The coronavirus had led to bans on large gatherings of people, but a local party supply business says smaller groups have still been having a good time.

At Party Makers in Greenville managers says sales have remained steady even as the coronavirus has continued to make headlines.

Jennifer Parker, manager at Party Makers, says supplies for traditional spring celebrations like Saint Patrick's Day and Easter have remained steady. She says people have still been celebrating birthday parties, newborn babies, and of course people are making plans for graduations in May and June.

Parker says, "Like everybody, everybody is worried, but you know we're still pushing along. We've got graduations coming up. People want their balloons. We're still doing our banners for people. Everybody is still wanting to party."

Parker says balloons, plates, napkins, and cups are the big sellers right now.

