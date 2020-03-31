Local musicians transition online after canceled gigs

Local musicians have had to cancel many performances due to all venues closing from coronavirus restrictions.

With nowhere to perform, artists have used the web as a way to connect with their fans. William Seymour performs at local pubs such as Christy’s, in Greenville, but all gigs have come to a screeching halt.

Seymour said, "My main source of income is playing at bars and restaurants like that. So, it's pretty much stopped completely."

Devin Frazier is also a musician who used to perform several times a month. Now, he said that’s all changed.

"Before this happened, I was probably performing ten to 15 times a month. Now, I don't have any performances, obviously,” said Frazier.

Frazier said he's working on his craft for the time being.

“Another thing about musicians is we're kind of used to solitude. You know, we have to practice a lot,” said Frazier.

Seymour is practicing too but says it just isn't the same.

"I have been able to write more, and I've been able to learn some new songs, but I wouldn't say that I’m comfortable doing this,” said Seymour.

To continue connecting with his supporters, Seymour now streams performances on Facebook Live. He takes requests, people can support him through payment apps, and it helps him promote his album.

Seymour said, "I've just been live streaming online to kind of make things a little bit easier."

Both Seymour and Frazier will continue making adjustments through the web, while they wait for the coronavirus pandemic to finally clear up so they can perform again.

Frazier said, "This, too, shall pass. At some point, we're going to be playing again. At some point, things will be getting back to normal, and it's going to be a beautiful time when that does happen."

Seymour said, "I will be playing as much as I possibly can once everything opens."

Seymour’s album “Make Love Instead” is expected to be released in June 2020. You can follow William Seymour’s Facebook page for updates on the next time he’ll go live. Also, you can see clips of Frazier on his Instagram page @DevinFrazier.