Local meat plant workers speak out about meat shortage and health risks

To avoid a future meat shortage, President Trump signed an executive order Tuesday, the Defense Production Act, declaring meat plants as essential businesses.

The fear for a shortage comes as some meat plants, including those in Eastern Carolina, experienced outbreaks of COVID-19. The plants include Sanderson Farms in Kinston, Perdue Farms in Bertie County, and Butterball in Duplin County. Butterball has confirmed at least 58 employees had tested positive for the virus.

Trump's announcement requires these plants to stay open, despite a perceived or potential health risk to employees.

Some workers support the decision, like Jerome Turner, an employee at Perdue Farms. "It is essential that people have things to eat," he said. "You know, food is still being processed for people to have food for their homes."

Others, like Kishawn Hall, who also works at Perdue, said he doesn't feel comfortable working there. "I work around over 1,700 people. That ain't safe at all."

Emergency Management said the state's Division of Public Health, the national guard, and local health departments will work to apply prevention strategies, testing, and contact tracing to try to keep the plants safe.

Perdue Farms has reported the plant is already implemented extra safety measures, such as temperature checks and temporary partitions at the plant.