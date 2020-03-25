Local internet providers seeing an increase in usage during pandemic

People practicing social distancing means they're spending more time working, learning, and relaxing online.

Eastern Carolina Broadband serves Jones, Duplin, and Lenoir Counties and company representatives tell us they're seeing an increase in the number of people using the internet.

They don't believe it will have an effect on their service but each provider is different.

They say they're trying to help people during these tough times and have set up hotspot access for people in five different locations.

Susan Myers, CEO of Eastern Carolina Broadband says, “Because we're classified as an essential business we'll open and continue to fix people's problems and use safety precautions such as masks and gloves. We want to keep our staff healthy so we can continue to serve people."

Myers recommends if you are having speed issues to download a free speed test app on your phone to get an idea of how fast your internet is and then call your internet provider.

