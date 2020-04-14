Local hotels working to help those impacted from coronavirus

Just like other businesses, hotels, are making adjustments due to COVID-19.

Despite having fewer guests recently, one hotel says, they're able to stay open for now, and they want to help the community.

Managers at Mainstay Suites in Jacksonville say Onslow County government and the local domestic violence shelter have reached out to them, anticipating some people may need somewhere to stay right now.

The hotel has already lowered their rates to as low as half their normal rates and they say their doors are open to people who may be without a home due to the pandemic, or people who may not feel safe during the stay-at-home order due to domestic violence.

General Manager Rick Young says, "We've always been an outlet for the Onslow shelter here, the women's shelter. We have the protocols and checks and balances that we're going to make sure that person is basically anonymous. Maybe someone has gotten homeless due to loss of work, the county is looking at avenues to help those people if they can. We're going to try to help them whatever way we can."

To keep everyone safe, the hotel has also switched to not allowing a room to be occupied by a new guest until it has been empty for at least three days beforehand. They say they've significantly upped their cleaning procedures as well.

