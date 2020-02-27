Local hospitals and health care providers prepare for coronavirus

There are now 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. and health care providers here in the east are making preparations for the virus just in case.

Kathy Delk, the Preparedness Coordinator for the Pitt County Health Department, says the department is staying up to date on the latest.

Delk says, "We are staying in constant communication with our North Carolina Department of Public Health, our State Health Department to stay up to date on the latest guidance."

At CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern they too are making preparations by educating their staff, gathering needed supplies and screening patients.

Cathey Fischer is the Manager for Infection Prevention at CarolinaEast and she says they are taking precautions. "If you call in and you say I have and respiratory symptoms of some kind were gonna ask you have you been to China ? Or have you been in touch with somebody or in contact with somebody who has covid 19.? It's very important that you're upfront about that to us, patients are upfront and let us know before they show up so that we can do the right thing to protect everybody," said Fischer.

Delk wants to remind people to wash their hands, cover their mouth when they cough or sneeze, and stay home if you are sick to keep yourself and others healthy, saying this virus is similar to the flu.

