Local home care nurses available as coronavirus spreads

As the coronavirus continues to spread home health care providers want you to know they are available if you or a loved one needs personal care.

The Centers for Disease Control says people over 65 and those with underlying medical conditions are at most risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.

Staff at Nurse Care of North Carolina in Greenville say that Home Health Services are available for pediatric to geriatric care.

Nursing director Jaime Liles says they offer differing levels of expertise based on the patient's needs. He says handwashing and infection control are important parts of homecare and that experts are able to help if the need arises.

Liles says, "Lots of information has been put out by the CDC. Trust and use the regulations and guidelines that they've given us. We're here to help and support in anyway possible. We care about the community and that's why we're here talking about this today."

Liles says it's very important that medically fragile patients receive proper care during the outbreak.