Local health officials warn protesters not to let guard down against COVID-19

As large groups continue to gather to protest the death of George Floyd around the country and here in the east, public health officials are reminding people that COVID-19 is still a concern.

Mass gatherings and protests are taking place around the east and more are scheduled, but health officials are warning protesters that the coronavirus is still present.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson says he wouldn't be surprised if we did see a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases following protests.

Harrelson says the close proximity of those taking part leave people vulnerable to the virus. "As a public health director seeing these things unfold on TV, the videos I've seen with people shoulder to shoulder for extended periods of time and really emotional yelling, you think as a public health director, wow I hope none of those people are infected."

Harrelson says his best advice for those taking part is to try and maintain social distancing and he strongly encourages everyone out at these protests to wear a face mask.